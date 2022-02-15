Niagara's top doc comments on Ontario dropping vaccine mandate and restrictions in two weeks time
The top doctor for Niagara region says he's disappointed the province's fast-tracked reopening plan doesn't leave more time to properly assess the impact of loosening restrictions.
The province announced yesterday it will end its vaccine certificate system on March 1st, and move up the next phase of its reopening plan to this Thursday from next Monday.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji, the acting medical officer of health in Niagara, says the fact that in a few weeks there will be very few public health measures in place should spur people to get their first, second or third vaccine doses.
Public health units can still use tools to respond to their local COVID-19 situation, but Hirji says he doesn't plan on implementing local measures because constrained provincial testing doesn't provide a good enough picture about what is happening with local spread of COVID-19.
Hirji says incorporating 'booster dose logic' come March 1st, will be key.
He says 2 doses of a COVID vaccine is good for 4-6 months, and after that a booster is needed.
There are 49 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Niagara, with 10 being treated in the ICU.
Six ICU patients are unvaccinated.
(Files from Canadian Press)
