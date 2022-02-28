Niagara's top doc dropping additional, local COVID rules effective tomorrow

When Ontario drops many COVID-19 rules and restrictions tomorrow, Niagara will also drop its additional restrictions put into place.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mustafa Hirji, has decided to drop the local section 22 orders and letter of instructions in place for restaurants, and indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities.

"They are no longer likely to have significant effect with the removal of complementary provincial measures"

The local orders will be rescinded effective 12:01 a.m. on March 1, 2022.

As of March 1st, there will be no additional local requirements for food premises, retail premises, or indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities in Niagara beyond the provincial regulations.

“As we enter a new phase of the pandemic on March 1 with far fewer measures in place by government to protect us and those we love, the responsibility for staying safe is shifting to each of us and our personal actions,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Medical Officer of Health & Commissioner (Acting). “Masking and vaccination, including booster doses, are now more critical than ever to prevent COVID-19. If you have not yet gotten all your COVID-19 vaccinations, I encourage you to do so as soon as possible.”

There are 28 COVID-19 patients in Niagara's hospitals, while four are in the ICU.

Some businesses in Niagara have decided to keep proof-of-vax rules in place as Ontario lifts its program.