Niagara's top doc in support of temporary mask mandate

Niagara's top doctor is in support of a mask mandate to help ease pressure on paediatric hospitals in Ontario.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB hospitals are already stretched, and it will take 2-3 weeks of mask-wearing to start showing an impact on the population.

He says it's too little too late as many children's hospitals are overwhelmed with patients suffering from respiratory viruses.

"I think we are at the point where everyone needs to wear a mask, and we need a temporary mandate."

In Niagara, we have 19 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, two are in the ICU.

Niagara's hospitals do not treat paediatric patients in the ICU, but have been directed to start taking children 14 years old and up if children's hospitals are overwhelmed.

Ontario's top doctor is set to encourage mask wearing at 9 a.m.

Dr. Moore is set to make a general recommendation to wear masks, specifically in crowded areas- however, a province-wide mask mandate is not expected to be announced.