Niagara's top doctor calls on province to allow public health led COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Niagara' top doctor is calling on the province to prioritize long-term care residents with a public health led COVID-19 vaccination program.
To date, Niagara still has not received any of the vaccines allocated to Ontario.
Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji reports 33 long-term care and retirement home residents with COVID-19 have died over the past two weeks.
He calls it 'deeply disappointing' that Niagara is not being seen as a hotspot to receive the vaccine that could 'stop this tragedy.'
Hirji claims Niagara Public Health is able to achieve near 100 percent influenza vaccination within long-term care facilities every year and says they could do the same for COVID-19 vaccinations.
St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens is backing Hirji and has asked the Ford government to work with Public Health to create a plan.
https://t.co/GKFTRQIwTd reports that only 1/3 of vaccine doses distributed in Ontario have thusfar been administered to Ontarians, only half of that to staff in LTCH/RH, and only 2% to the residents of LTC who are most likely to pass away. These deaths are preventable. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/wwZ7XMekTd— Mustafa Hirji (@mustafahirji) January 5, 2021
