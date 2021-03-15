Niagara's top doctor 'pessimistic' about potential of another lockdown

As COVID-19 cases in Niagara and across the province slowly start to trend upward, there are worries of another potential lockdown.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says some experts have begun talking about the possibility of it.

"I can't say that I completely disagree with them - I'm quite pessimistic that we could potentially be heading down this kind of road given that cases are rising again, and given that we really opened up in a situation where we had not set ourselves up for success. I do think there's still a chance that we could hold this back. I think what we need to do is all of us need to take the mindset of almost being in a bit of a lockdown. Really stay home and minimize our time outside of the home and if we do that, even for just a couple more months, I think we will be in the clear."

He says Niagara really needs to pay attention to the rising case numbers and says it is up to us to prevent a potential third wave.

Hirji says about 30 percent of Niagara's current cases are being attributed to variant strains.

Niagara Public Health reports 260 active cases in the region as of 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.