Niagara's top doctor receives COVID-19 vaccine in Pelham today

Niagara's top doctor received his COVID-19 vaccine today in Pelham.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says after five months of working to vaccinate Niagara, it was his turn to 'stick it to COVID.'

He is encouraging people who haven't signed up for their shot, to do so.

Currently 47% of Niagara residents have received one dose of the vaccine, while 3% have received both doses.

Yesterday alone, 4800 doses were administered in Niagara.

244,000 doses in total have been given out so far.