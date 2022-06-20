Niagara's top doctor says many parents are anxiously awaiting COVID shots for young children

Niagara's top doctor is hopeful Canada will approve COVID-19 vaccinations for children under the age 5.

Health Canada is still reviewing Moderna's application for its child-size COVID vaccine for infants to preschoolers, with a decision expected within weeks.

That follows the United State's approval of Moderna and Pfizer shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health, Doctor Mustafa Hirji, tells CKTB he knows a lot of parents who have been waiting for the shots.

"I know a lot of parents who have children in that younger age group, or just about to head off to school, who are really looking forward to this vaccine, so they can keep their kids safe as well."

Hirji says he is a bit concerned watching provincial wastewater numbers as there is an uptick in COVID.

He is hoping it's a temporary blip.

"I think it's a reminder that we remain vigilant moving forward."

Niagara Public Health has reported 565 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There are four people being treated in hospital for the virus locally, and there are 436 active cases.