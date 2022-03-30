Niagara's top doctor says many students are sick with COVID and entire families are isolating

Niagara's top doctor is encouraging students to keep wearing their masks.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji says he is hearing of many students getting sick with COVID-19, and then causing entire families to isolate.

He says the province has removed almost all protections in schools, but families can do their part by keeping masks on and making sure students have all their vaccine doses.

86 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara today, and one new death.

The death toll not sits at 527.

Ontario's top doctor believes the true number of cases is ten times higher given limits on PCR testing.

There are 31 COVID patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals, with 4 in the ICU.

There are 12 active outbreaks in the region.