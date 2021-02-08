Niagara's top doctor thinks its too premature to move region to colour-coded system

The Premier is expected to make an announcement about COVID-19 restrictions, but Niagara's top doctor doesn't foresee a drastic reduction in measures in the near future.

Doug Ford has an announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. today, with senior government sources suggesting he could move some areas back to the colour-coded system as the State of Emergency is scheduled to expire tomorrow.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji believes today's announcement may include details on plans for the end of the month.

"I can't say that there won't be some change, but I don't see it being a massive change that early, at least for us in southern Ontario. Certainly northern Ontario is a different situation and perhaps could go more quickly there."

Yesterday Public Health announced 23 new cases, but Dr. Hirji adds, "We need a little more time to see that we've been able to get cases and keep them as low as we saw yesterday. I think it's a bit premature to make that step. Particularly when we're dealing with the potential of variants spiralling out of control down here."

There are currently 695 active cases of COVID-19 according to Public Health's last update. Today's numbers are due out at noon.