Niagara's top doctor thinks list of provincial hot spots is too small

Niagara's top doctor is encouraging the province to take another look at the list of hot spots.

The provincial government has identified several postal codes as areas of concern regarding the spread of COVID-19 based on case numbers and socio-economic factors.

A Niagara Falls postal code starting with L2G has been dubbed a hot spot, but Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says there are other, more concerning places.

"There's actually one other set of postal codes, which is actually just neighbouring it starting with L2H, which is consistently where we've seen the highest number of cases and the highest number of deaths. So I think their list is probably too small and we do need to probably expand that list of hot spots to be a bit more accurate here."

The province plans to start vaccinating people 18 and older in the hot spots, but we don't yet have a timeline for when the local public health clinics will be available.