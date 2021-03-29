Niagara's top doctor thinks lockdown probably can't be avoided at current reopening pace
Niagara's top doctor thinks some of the moves made by the province over the last few weeks send the wrong message.
Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says reopening measures send the message that its okay to relax, but he thinks we should be holding the line at the very least.
"We are probably not going to avoid a lockdown if we continue with the current level of reopening, and as hard as that is I think we probably should see some tightening up just for a little while longer so we have more time to get vaccine out there and the vaccine can prevent us from having a really deep lockdown.
The province has sent Hamilton back into the Grey level of the province's colour-coded restriction system, but they are also easing requirements for those zones.
As of day, outdoor fitness classes can resume with up to 10 people and starting April 12th barber shops and salons will be allowed to reopen by appointment only to 25 percent capacity in Grey zones.
-
Minister Lisa MacLeod & Premier Doug Ford - Provincial announcement in Niagara Falls this aftPremier Doug Ford is in Niagara today for an announcement. Ford will be touring the region with Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and West Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff. MacLeod says the trio will be in Niagara Falls for a 1 p.m. announcement. "We want to make sure that we're here to support you and signal that Ontario is not only open for business, but at the right time, we're going to be open for visitors too. She did not go into further details on what the announcement may entail.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 29Hirji ‘worried’ about potential COVID super-spreader event on Easter weekend Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health. People 75 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments today.
-
Boggio & Edwards - Rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmaciesTim talks to Donnie Edwards. Pharmacist at Boggio Edwards on the rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmacies.