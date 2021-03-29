Niagara's top doctor thinks lockdown probably can't be avoided at current reopening pace

Niagara's top doctor thinks some of the moves made by the province over the last few weeks send the wrong message.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says reopening measures send the message that its okay to relax, but he thinks we should be holding the line at the very least.

"We are probably not going to avoid a lockdown if we continue with the current level of reopening, and as hard as that is I think we probably should see some tightening up just for a little while longer so we have more time to get vaccine out there and the vaccine can prevent us from having a really deep lockdown.

The province has sent Hamilton back into the Grey level of the province's colour-coded restriction system, but they are also easing requirements for those zones.

As of day, outdoor fitness classes can resume with up to 10 people and starting April 12th barber shops and salons will be allowed to reopen by appointment only to 25 percent capacity in Grey zones.