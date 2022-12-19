Niagara's top politician hospitalized

Niagara's Regional Chair has been hospitalized suffering from a respiratory illness.

77-year-old Jim Bradley was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Chief of Staff of the Office of the Regional Chair, Daryl Barnhart, tells CKTB News that at last check Bradley's condition has been steadily improving and he is in good spirits.

"He continues to receive quality care from the Niagara Health team and is looking forward to resuming his duties as soon as possible.

The Chair also wanted to extend a sincere thanks for those who have reached out over the last few hours. He appreciates the well wishes that he has received and wants those individuals to know how much those messages mean to him."

Bradley was voted back to the Chair's position for a second term last month - with the added pressure from the Ford government's 'Strong Mayors' legislation to have councils in Niagara, York and Peel reappoint their chairs, making easier to build more homes faster.