Niagara's top politician released from hospital to recover at home

Niagara's Regional Chair has been released from hospital to continue to recover from a respiratory illness at home.

77-year-old Jim Bradley is expressing gratitude to the community and Niagara Health staff after being hospitalized over the weekend.

After receiving treatment for issues related to a respiratory illness, Bradley was discharged from the St. Catharines hospital yesterday.

Bradley is thanking residents across Niagara who shared messages of encouragement.

"The words of support from the public were sincerely appreciated."

The Regional Chair also wants to thank the staff at Niagara Health for the care he received while in hospital.

"Chair Bradley witnessed first hand some of the challenges that the health care system is currently managing and wishes to both acknowledge the severity of the situation and commend the staff for their dedication and commitment during this difficult time."

Chair Bradley will continue to rest at home in the short-term before resuming his daily activities.