Niagara's two casinos are set to reopen in a week to 50% capacity

Niagara's two casinos are set to reopen in one week.

The Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara will reopen to vaccinated customers on Monday January 31st, 2022.

The casinos will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Niagara Casinos sent out an update:

"We’re getting ready to welcome you back! As part of the Government of Ontario’s plan to gradually reduce public health measures, Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara will be re-opening at 50% capacity on January 31st at 12:01AM. The Fallsview Casino Resort Hotel will also be re-opening on January 30th at 3:00PM."

If the Ontario government sticks with its reopening plan, capacity limits on all indoor spaces where proof of vaccination is required will be dropped on Feb. 21st.

Both casinos employ around 3500 people.