Niagara's 'ugliest dog' receives three applications for adoption

Three brave people have applied to become the owner of Niagara's 'ugliest dog.'

Icy has been available for adoption for a few months in St. Catharines, but had not received any interest - in fact he had not received one single application.

CKTB's Tom McConnell had a conversation with Kevin Strooband from the Lincoln County Humane Society about Icy earlier this week to draw attention to the unusual lack of interest.

Strooband joined us with an update today saying three applications have now been received for Icy.

The applications are being looked over and meet and greets are now being scheduled.

The five year old male dog was part of an animal cruelty case which is under investigation.