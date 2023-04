There's some positive local news in today's latest jobs report.

In Niagara, the unemployment rate dipped to 4.0% from 4.3% in February as the region added 600 new jobs.

Across Canada, Statistics Canada reports the economy created 35,000 jobs last month, with gains in transportation and warehousing, business, finance and real estate.

The unemployment rate held steady at a near-record low of 5%.