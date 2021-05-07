Niagara's unemployment rate drops slightly but still above national rate
Unemployment in the Niagara Region is several points higher than the national rate.
Statistics Canada reports the national unemployment rate was 8.1 percent last month, but the rate increases to 11.7 percent in Niagara.
The local unemployment rate fell slightly from 12.2 percent the month before.
The provincial rate is also sitting above the national statistic, increasing from 7.5 percent to 9 percent. Ontario lost 153,000 jobs.
In all, the Canadian economy lost 207,000 jobs in April as new public health restrictions came into effect and closed businesses.
The number of employed people in April working less than half their usual hours increased by 288,000.
The retail sector was the hardest hit with most of the losses impacting full-time employees.
