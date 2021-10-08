Niagara's unemployment rate improves from 10.5 to 8.2 percent

Niagara made some gains in the job market last month, but still lags behind national numbers.

Statistics Canada released the latest labour market numbers today, showing national unemployment was at 6.9 percent in September, down from 7.1 percent in August.

The economy added 157,000 jobs, the largest gain since 231,000 jobs were added in June.

With the latest additions, the national employment rate is just below numbers from February 2020.

Meanwhile, Niagara made a larger dent in the local unemployment figure, but still falls short of the national statistics.

Niagara reports an unemployment rate of 8.2 percent last month, down from 10.5 percent in August.

