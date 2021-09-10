Niagara's unemployment rate inches down slightly, but still lags behind national numbers

The Canadian economy added jobs for the third consecutive month, and although Niagara's unemployment rate inched down slightly, the region is still lagging behind the country-wide statistics.

The latest report from Statistics Canada shows 90,000 jobs were added nationally in August, causing the unemployment rate to fall 0.4 percent to 7.1 percent.

Employment is now the closest it has been to pre-pandemic levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ontario also added 53,000 jobs, mostly in part-time work.

Locally, Niagara's unemployment rate is still higher than the national statistic, sitting at 10.5 percent, only down 0.1 percent from the month before.

Niagara added 6,700 new jobs in August according to the latest data.