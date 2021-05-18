Niagara's vaccine supply will be 'nowhere in the ballpark' for 128,000 newly eligible residents

It is going to be a frustrating day for many as all adults in Ontario can register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments but supply remains strained.

Currently, Niagara Public Health has 12,000 appointments available for the 128,000 people who will become eligible at 8 a.m.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says Niagara Health and pharmacies will have more appointments available, but cautions, "...we'll be nowhere in the ballpark."

Hirji says Niagara's share of vaccine doses is proportional to most of the province, with the GTA hotspots and remote regions with Indigenous reserves getting higher allocations, but the mismatch of supply is a province-wide issue.

To book an appointment go to ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.

Slots open to people 18 or older starting at 8 a.m.

People who are currently 17, but will be turning 18 later this year, will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.

New clinic dates have been added to the booking system for June 1st - 5th at the MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls.

As of last night, there were also still appointments available in Pelham, West Lincoln, and Port Colborne this month.