Niagara's voter turnout listed under 70 percent for federal election

Fewer than 70 percent of registered voters in Niagara cast a ballot in the federal election.

According to preliminary data from Elections Canada, Niagara West is reporting the highest voter turnout in the region with 68.83 percent.

St. Catharines follows behind with 64.51 percent turnout, Niagara Falls is reporting 60.87 percent, and Niagara Centre's turnout is listed at 60.71 percent.

Niagara Falls is the only riding reporting a higher voter turnout compared to the 2019 federal election, but the difference is less than 1 percent. In 2019 60.3 percent of voters took part - a difference of 0.57 percent.

The data from Elections Canada does not include electors registering on election day.

Nationwide, Elections Canada is listing voter turnout at 60.86 percent as of early Thursday morning.



Niagara Centre: 2021 (60.71%) 2019 (63.8%)

Niagara Falls: 2021 (60.87%) 2019 (60.3%)

Niagara West: 2021 (68.83%) 2019 (70.5%)

St. Catharines: 2021 (64.51%) 2019 (65.6%)