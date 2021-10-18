Niagara's Walk a Mile has raised $100,000 for Gillian's Place
Niagara's Walk a Mile event has raised over $100,000 for Gillian's Place.
This past Saturday, 175 residents participated in the event dedicated to ending gender-based violence.
Officials say after a year and a half of coping with and navigating through the COVID 19 pandemic, Gillian’s Place is responding to a surge in demand for service.
The 34-bed emergency shelter is currently operating above its capacity, community outreach services are experiencing pressures like never before, and the calls/texts to the 24/7 support line are seemingly ever-increasing
