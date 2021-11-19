Niagara says its ready to vaccinated kids 5-11, expects first delivery before end of month

Niagara says it is ready to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 following Health Canada's approval this morning.

Public Health officials say that age group currently has 'by far the highest rate' of COVID-19 infection in Niagara, and the vaccine will provide them with very welcome protection.

The age 5-11 version of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine approved today is a different formulation to the vaccine used in adults and children age 12 and older.

With Health Canada’s approval today, the federal government will now be able to import the vaccine in the coming days and will then begin to distribute it across the country.

Niagara Region Public Health expects to receive vaccine before the end of the month and will begin holding child-friendly clinics soon after.

"In the coming days we will learn the timeline of receiving the vaccine in Niagara, and will be sharing when bookings will open and our clinic schedule. Between Public Health, pharmacies, and primary care, every child age 5–11 will be able to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas. "

Parents or guardians who have questions or concerns about their child receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are invited to register for a virtual town hall, hosted by Public Health, on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 7-8 p.m.

Click here to register for it.

