Niagara school boards confirm six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

School boards in Niagara are reporting a total of six new COVID-19 cases.

DSBN officials say Harriet Tubman and Ontario Public School are reporting one new case each.

Meanwhile Niagara Catholic confirms a seventh case at Loretto Catholic Elementary School, a fourth case at our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School, and one new case at both Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School and Notre Dame College School.

Anyone considered to be at risk will be contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.

According to the provincial data Niagara starts this week with 45 COVID-19 cases within school communities.

41 students and 4 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:

Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 1 student

West Lincoln - Caistor Central Public School - 1 student

Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student

Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 1 student

Fort Erie - Garrison Road Public School - 2 students

Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Ontario Public School - 3 students

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - St. Catharines Collegiate Institute and Vocational School - 1 staff member

Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Niagara Falls - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 3 students, 2 staff members

St. Catharines - St. Denis Catholic Elementary SChool - 2 students

Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 2 students

Fort Erie - St Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the cases confirmed over the weekend.

School officials say some of the cases listed by the province are considered resolved, but health experts recommend watching for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after a possible exposure.