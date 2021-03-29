Niagara school boards confirm six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
School boards in Niagara are reporting a total of six new COVID-19 cases.
DSBN officials say Harriet Tubman and Ontario Public School are reporting one new case each.
Meanwhile Niagara Catholic confirms a seventh case at Loretto Catholic Elementary School, a fourth case at our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School, and one new case at both Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School and Notre Dame College School.
Anyone considered to be at risk will be contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.
According to the provincial data Niagara starts this week with 45 COVID-19 cases within school communities.
41 students and 4 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:
Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 1 student
West Lincoln - Caistor Central Public School - 1 student
Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student
Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 1 student
Fort Erie - Garrison Road Public School - 2 students
Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student
Thorold - Ontario Public School - 3 students
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student
Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - St. Catharines Collegiate Institute and Vocational School - 1 staff member
Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
Niagara Falls - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 3 students, 2 staff members
St. Catharines - St. Denis Catholic Elementary SChool - 2 students
Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 2 students
Fort Erie - St Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the cases confirmed over the weekend.
School officials say some of the cases listed by the province are considered resolved, but health experts recommend watching for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after a possible exposure.
