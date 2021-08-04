Niagara school boards contacting families regarding final choice for return to back to school

Families with elementary school students in the Niagara Catholic District School Board will be asked for their final back to school plan next week.

Representatives for the school board will be in touch to determine how many students will be returning to in-person class as the option to learn virtually will still be in place for the upcoming school year.

Catholic Board high school students have already submitted their plans.

Meanwhile high school students with the District School Board of Niagara will be getting more information on the return to school plan later today and a survey will be going out regarding in-person or virtual learning for the return to school. A Fall Intention Survey originally went out in June, but students will have the chance to pick whether they will be continuing with virtual lessons or returning in-person to the classroom if they didn't make their intention known at that time. They may also change their intention if they would like to do so.

DSBN elementary students will get more information during the week of August 16th.

It comes after the Ontario government announced some of the plan for back to school yesterday, including indoor mask requirements for all students in Grades 1 - 12.

Students can attend in-person class for full days, five days a week.

Government officials also announced sports teams, field trips, and instrumental music classes will be allowed to return for the new school year.