Niagara school boards report a slight increase in COVID-19 cases
Niagara school boards are reporting a few more classes being closed this week.
The Niagara Catholic District School Board and the District School Board of Niagara are reporting a combined 14 cases with nine classes being closed.
All the cases are within elementary schools with no cases being reported at any secondary schools.
There are six cases at NCDSB schools with six classes closed.
The DSBN have eight cases with three classes closed.
|School
|Active Cases
|Closed Classrooms
|DSBN
|Garrison Road
|2
|1
|Gordon
|2
|1
|Oakridge
|4
|1
|NCDSB
|Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School (Grimsby)
|1
|3
|Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School
|1
|1
|St. Ann Centre (Niagara Falls)
|1**
|St. Gabriel Lalemant Catholic Elementary School
|1**
|0
|St. John Catholic Elementary School
|2
|2
