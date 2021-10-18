Niagara school boards reporting 12 active COVID-19 cases

Niagara's schools are reporting 12 active cases of COVID-19 within their communities.

The District School Board of Niagara is reporting 8 cases, Niagara Catholic District School Board has 3 cases, and one person from Viamonde schools is sick.

MonAvenir is not reporting any active cases in Niagara as of this morning.

Currently all schools are open, but the DSBN is reporting 6 individual classrooms have been closed.

Daily screening forms must be filled out on behalf of all children attending in-person learning.

All school boards are providing regular updates on the status of COVID-19 cases within their communities, but officials note the cases do not necessarily stem from school environments.

The number of active cases is down from 21 reported two weeks ago.

District School Board of Niagara

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms Eden 1 0 Harriet Tubman 3 1 Jeanne Sauvé 2 2 John Brant 1 1 Princess Elizabeth 1 2

Niagara Catholic District School Board

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School 1 0 Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School 1 0 Saint Paul Catholic High School 1 0

Viamonde

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms LaMarsh Elementary School 1 0

MonAvenir

no reported cases in Niagara