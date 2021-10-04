Niagara school boards reporting 21 active COVID-19 cases

Niagara schools are reporting 21 COVID-19 cases among their communities.

The District School Board of Niagara has confirmed 15 classrooms are closed after 11 cases were identified, the Niagara Catholic District School Board has one closed classroom and seven confirmed cases, and MonAvenir is confirming three cases but no closed classrooms.

Viamonde is not reporting any positive cases at Niagara schools.

The number of overall cases is down compared to this time last week, when just over two dozen active cases were reported.

Even though some individual classrooms are closed, the schools remain open.

Although the cases have been confirmed among staff or students, transmission may not have occurred at the schools themselves.

Daily screening forms must be filled out on behalf of students attending in-person classes. All school boards are providing regular updates on COVID-19 cases within their communities.

District School Board of Niagara

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms Fitch Street 1 1 Forestview 1 1 Harriet Tubman 1 1 Nelles 1 1 Princess Elizabeth 1 7 River View 1 1 Thorold 2 0 William E Brown 3 3

MonAvenir

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms ÉSC Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf 3 0

Niagara Catholic District School Board

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms Father Hennepin Catholic Elementary School 1 1 Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School 2 0 Saint Michael Catholic High School 2 0 St. Ann Centre (Niagara Falls) 2 0

Viamonde

No active cases listed among Niagara schools