Niagara school boards reporting 26 active COVID-19 cases within school communities

Just over two dozen active COVID-19 cases are being reported within Niagara's schools.

The District School Board of Niagara is reporting 14 active cases within their community while the Niagara Catholic District School Board is reporting 12 active cases.

Currently all schools are still open, but 12 classrooms at DSBN schools and 13 classrooms at Niagara Catholic schools have been closed.

French boards Viamonde and MonAvenir are not reporting any active cases locally.

Daily screening forms must be filled out on behalf of all children attending in-person learning.

All school boards are providing regular updates on the status of COVID-19 cases within their communities, but officials note the cases do not necessarily stem from school environments.

District School Board of Niagara

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms A N Myer 1 0 Fitch Street 3 3 Gordon 2 2 Kate S Durdan 1 1 McKay 1 1 Princess Elizabeth 2 2 Princess Margaret 2 2 River View 1 1 Senator Gibson 1 0

MonAvenir

No active cases listed among Niagara schools

Niagara Catholic District School Board

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School 1 2 Saint Michael Catholic High School 3 6 St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School 1 1 St. Christopher Catholic Elementary School 1 1 St. Denis Catholic Elementary School 1 0 St. John Catholic Elementary School 2 1 St. John Bosco Catholic Elementary School 2 1 St. Mary Catholic Elementary School (Niagara Falls) 1 1

Viamonde

No active cases listed among Niagara schools