Niagara school bus company has just enough drivers, but could use more

The company responsible for running school buses for the Niagara Catholic and the public board says it is not facing a driver shortage, but it could use some back-up support.

Lori Ziraldo, Executive Director of the Niagara Student Transportation Services tells CKTB they have a driver to cover every route, but they do not have the spare driver ratio they aim to have at this time of year.

She says many drivers have chosen not to return to work during the pandemic, and it has impacted school bus companies, as well as NSTS.

In other parts of Ontario, such as the Grey-Bruce region, bus routes have been cancelled due to a driver shortage.

Ziraldo says they are still actively recruiting and training new drivers and there is "Become a bus driver" section on the NSTS website for people interested in a new or second career.

She is reminding parents to download the BusPlanner Delay App which can be found on your School Messenger system.

Ziraldo says that way they can proactively communicate any possible delays.