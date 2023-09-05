Niagara school bus driver facing speeding charges on first day of school
Niagara Regional Police have charged a school bus driver with speeding.
Officers say they pulled the vehicle over this morning doing 72 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
The bus was full of students at the time.
The driver is now facing charges.
