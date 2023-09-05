iHeartRadio
32°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara school bus driver facing speeding charges on first day of school


F5RGPgqaMAAy-zm

Niagara Regional Police have charged a school bus driver with speeding.

Officers say they pulled the vehicle over this morning doing 72 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The bus was full of students at the time.

The driver is now facing charges.

12

Latest Audio