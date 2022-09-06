Niagara school buses add flashing amber lights

As the kids head back to school today drivers are reminded to be on alert.

Not only will there be many little ones walking and crossing the roads but school buses have a new light system.

Niagara school buses are now equipped with flashing amber lights.

Sarb Sandhu, Executive Director of Niagara Student Transportation Services, says, "when you do see the amber lights it clearly signals that the bus is slowing down, red light always means stop, so the drivers must stop allow students to get on and off the bus and at that point you will see the stop arm and crossing arm be fully deployed."

Sandhu says the lights are now mandated across the province and says should remove any confusion about whether a bus is stopped or not.

