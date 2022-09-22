Niagara school buses may face delays as driver shortages continue

A shortage of drivers may be delaying your child's school bus.

Niagara Student Transportation Services say some buses have been delayed to start the year but no routes have been cancelled.

Officials say the driver shortage is not specifically COVID-19 related but they are monitoring the level of driver absences.

Backup drivers have been an ongoing issue as NSTS as they started the year with roughly 4% extra drivers.

They would like to be closer to 10% to cover off all absences.

NSTS is reminding parents to check their website or download their app for updates on any disruptions.