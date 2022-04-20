Niagara school online post and arrest at Niagara Falls high school appear to be unrelated: Police

Niagara Regional Police say they are aware of posts made on social media suggesting a teen had been going to schools and threatening to stab students.

The post was circulating on social media platforms including TikTok and Snapchat earlier today.



Police are investigating the post, however they say there is no known threat to the public, including teachers and students at Niagara's schools.

Officers were called to a high school in Niagara Falls after an incident this morning.

Just before 11 a.m. an ex-student went to Stamford Collegiate High School looking to fight with other students.

Police say the ex-student was arrested by police.

He is currently in custody and is being charged with uttering threats.

Officers say it appears the two incidents are not connected, and appear to be coincidental.