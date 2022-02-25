Niagara schools are open and buses are running
Niagara schools are open today.
The winter storm not bringing the amount of snow that was forecasted and therefore schools are open and buses are running.
Niagara Student Transportation says all buses will be running but there may be some route delays so parents are being reminded to check the online portal for any delays.
