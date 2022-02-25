iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara schools are open and buses are running

school

Niagara schools are open today.

The winter storm not bringing the amount of snow that was forecasted and therefore schools are open and buses are running.

Niagara Student Transportation says all buses will be running but there may be some route delays so parents are being reminded to check the online portal for any delays.

12

Latest Audio