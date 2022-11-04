Niagara schools closed today but no plan yet for next week

Schools in the Niagara Catholic District School Board and the District School Board of Niagara will be closed today.

Both boards announced earlier this week that they would close should CUPE go out on strike.

DSBN confirmed in a letter to parents that there will be no virtual learning delivered today while the NCDSB has asynchronous online learning available to students who choose to participate.

Neither board has announced any plans for Monday should the job action continue but the catholic board has said that they will provide parents with updated information no later than Sunday to help prepare for next week.