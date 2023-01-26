Niagara schools open today and school busses will be running
Schools are open and school busses will be running across the region today.
Niagara Student Transportation Services says all busses are running but there could be delays and service impacts due to road conditions in some areas.
They add some bus stops may not be accessible and, in those cases, families will be notified directly.
To check for delays on routes parents should check the NSTS portal.
All schools will be open today.
