Niagara schools report drop in COVID-19 cases

Good news for many elementary school parents and kids.

Not only is the 5-11 year old age group now getting vaccinated but there are fewer cases being reported in schools.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board and the District School Board of Niagara are reporting a combined nine cases with four classed being closed.

That is down significantly from last week when there were 28 cases and 19 classes closed.

The outbreak at St. Christopher Catholic Elementary School in St. Catharines has not yet resolved. They are now reporting just one case and all previously closed classes at the school have returned.

An outbreak is declared by public health when officials can trace the spread of infection from one person to another within the school.

There are four cases at NCDSB schools with one class closed.

The DSBN have five cases with four classes closed.



Niagara Catholic District School Board

School Active Cases Classrooms Closed Outbreak Declared St. Ann Centre (Niagara Falls) 1 St. Christopher Catholic Elementary School 1 0 Yes St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Fort Erie) 1 1 St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School 1

District School Board of Niagara