Niagara schools reporting 19 COVID-19 cases including outbreak at Catholic school with 4 cases

Niagara's school boards are reporting 19 active COVID-19 cases, including an outbreak at a Niagara Catholic District School Board school.

An outbreak has been declared at Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School where officials are reporting 4 active cases. An outbreak is declared if Public Health believes the infection spread from one person within a school to at least one other person.

Overall, the Catholic board is reporting 6 active COVID-19 cases, the District School Board of Niagara is reporting 13 active cases, and the French boards are not reporting any local cases as of this morning.

Although some individual classrooms have been closed within the DSBN and Catholic board, the schools themselves remain open.

COVID-19 screening forms are required to be filled out on behalf of students attending in-person learning.

The school boards are providing regular updates on their website.

District School Board of Niagara

School Name Active Cases Classrooms Closed DSBN Academy 1 1 Education Centre 1 0 Grapeview 2 2 Harriet Tubman 1 1 Jeanne Sauvé 3 3 Kate S Durdan 2 1 Lincoln Centennial 1 1 Stamford Collegiate 1 0 Woodland 1 0

Niagara Catholic District School Board

School Name Active Cases Classrooms Closed Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School 1 1 Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School 4 (outbreak declared) 1 Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School 1 0

Viamonde

No active cases reported at Niagara schools

MonAvenir

No active cases reported at Niagara schools