Niagara schools reporting fewer cases and less closed classrooms

As elementary school kids are now eligible for vaccine appointments students are still dealing with classes being closed.

The Niagara Catholic District School board and the District School Board of Niagara are reporting 28 cases with 19 classes being closed.

One outbreak is being reported at St. Christopher Catholic Elementary School in St. Catharines where they are reporting four cases with two classes closed.

An outbreak is declared by public health when officials can trace the spread of infection from one person to another within the school.

There are 10 cases at NCDSB schools with seven classes closed.

That is up slightly from earlier this month when there were six classes learning from home.

At the DSBN, the previous cases at John Brant Elementary have cleared up, and they are down to 18 cases with 12 classes closed across the board.

Two weeks ago they were reporting 25 cases with 22 classes closed.

DSBN School Active Cases Closed Classrooms Dalewood 1 0 Eden 1 0 Glynn A Green 5 3 Jeanne Sauvé 1 1 Ontario 1 1 Prince Philip St. Catharines 3 3 Princess Elizabeth 1 1 Senator Gibson 5 3