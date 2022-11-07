Niagara Schools will reopen tomorrow
After two days away from the clasroom schools in Niagara will open again tomorrow.
The DSBN sending out the following message to parents:
"Today, the provincial government and CUPE have announced they will be returning to the negotiating table. This news means that all DSBN schools will OPEN to in-person learning for Tuesday, November 8. Schools will continue to stay open to in-person learning while negotiations are ongoing between CUPE and the province.
We know this has been a difficult time, and we thank you for working through this situation with us. If families and students have any questions, please reach out to your school principal."
The Niagara Catholic Board also confirming a return to class in this tweet.
As CUPE and the provincial government resume negotiations, our schools will be open to students tomorrow (Tuesday, November 8). If you picked up a device for your child today, please return it to the school tomorrow. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to school and work. pic.twitter.com/ZaCAtjdpWZ— Niagara Catholic DSB (@niagaracatholic) November 7, 2022
