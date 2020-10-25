Niagara sees jump in COVID cases this weekend with 36 new infections confirmed

A jump in COVID-19 cases in Niagara this weekend with 36 confirmed.

13 cases were announced on Saturday, while 23 were reported Sunday -- compared to 14 total cases last weekend.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB the increase is likely due to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Hirji says too many Niagara residents are going into public with mild symptoms, and he's reminding people to stay home if they even feel like they have a mild cold.

There are over 100 active cases in the region, and eight outbreaks.

He says as of now, Halloween trick-or-treating is a go locally. Residents in hotspots have been asked not to go door-to-door.

Ontario reported two daily highs over the weekend with 1042 new cases yesterday and 978 on Saturday.

