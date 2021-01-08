Niagara sees jump in unemployment rate

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 63,000 jobs in December in the first monthly decline since April amid tightened public health restrictions to slow a resurgence in the pandemic.

The unemployment rate edged up to 8.6 per cent compared with 8.5 per cent in November.

Here in Niagara, a big jump.

Our unemployment rate now sits at 9.1 per cent, compared to 7.2 per cent in November.

Provincially, Ontario's has hit 9.5 per cent up from 9.1 per cent.

The national result ended a streak of monthly job gains that began in May as restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the pandemic began to ease.

Full-time employment in December rose by 36,500, but there was a loss of 99,000 part-time jobs.

Statistics Canada also noted that total hours worked fell for the first time since April as they declined 0.3 per cent in December.

Economists on average had expected the report to show a loss of 27,500 jobs for December. The unemployment rate was expected to be 8.6 per cent.

