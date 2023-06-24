Niagara senior community receiving big funding boost from Ontario government

Niagara is getting a big funding boost for the senior community.

Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, announced the Ontario government continues to invest in seniors by funding Seniors Community Grants across the province.

The government is providing over $120,000 in support for seven recipients across Niagara, including Grimsby, Lincoln, Pelham and Township of West Lincoln in Niagara West.

Additional recipients include Brock University, the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum and Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region.

"These investments make a big difference in the lives of Ontario's older adults here in Niagara," said MPP Oosterhoff.

"Staying connected close to home and safely taking part in local programs allows seniors to keep active with friends, family and the community."