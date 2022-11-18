Niagara set to receive $2M in provincial healthcare funding

The Ontario government announcing $2M in health care funding for Niagara.

The funding is part of the government's $182 million provided through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund and Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund to 131 hospitals and 65 community health service providers across the province.

Niagara Health will receive $1.3M, while Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre will receive $605,237 in provincial support for this fiscal year.

The Oak Centre in Welland will receive $41,576, Arid Recovery Homes in Fort Erie will receive $27,503 and Wayside House of St. Catharines will receive $29,103 through the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund.

"These key investments at Niagara Health and Hotel Dieu Shaver through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund, as well as our local health service providers through the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund, demonstrate the commitment of our government to local health care and hospital infrastructure in Niagara," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

Meantime, Hamilton Health Sciences, which operates West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby, will receive $6,080,931, while Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville will receive $198,092.