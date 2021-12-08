Niagara set to take in 24 vulnerable refugee families from Afghanistan following Taliban takeover
Niagara will play a part in Canada's goal to take in 40,000 vulnerable refugees from Afghanistan.
The Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre has established a Reception Centre to resettle Government Assisted refugees in the region.
The centre is made possible due to partnerships with Wesley Urban Ministries and with funding from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
The Niagara organization will resettle up to an estimated 24 families over the next 5 months, providing a safe haven for newly arrived refugees who require immediate assistance to settle into their new homes.
It marks the first time the Resettlement Assistance Program is operating in Niagara.
"The Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre plans to build on the good work from the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis and count on the continued generosity and support of our community during this time. As the program launches this month, we continue to welcome partners, volunteers and donations to join us in these efforts."
The centre is accepting volunteer help, and also donations to help the families get on their feet.
Click here to see a wish list of items needed.
The Taliban returned to power in 2021 in Afghanistan.
