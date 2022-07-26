Niagara setting up vaccine clinic Aug 2nd - 4th following first monkeypox case
Niagara has confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global health emergency with around 700 cases confirmed in Canada, and thousands reported world-wide.
Public Health officials in Niagara are working to identify at-risk contacts of the resident and offering vaccines to those.
Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB residents should get any rashes, especially those with pustules, checked out by a doctor.
Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with an infected person's bodily fluids, sores, or materials contaminated with the virus, such as bedding, clothing, or toothbrush.
Anyone with close contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox could be at risk for the virus.
Public Health says if you've been exposed to a suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox, monitor symptoms for 21 days.
If you develop symptoms, you should self-isolate and contact your health care provider or Public Health.
Individuals with multiple or anonymous sexual partners are at a higher risk of contracting the infection.
During this current outbreak, infections have been primarily reported among gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men through their close personal and sexual networks.
Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches and pains, swollen lymph nodes and a blistering rash.
Public Health will be operating several monkeypox vaccine clinics for at-risk individuals from Aug. 2-4.
More information on those clinics will be shared later this week.
