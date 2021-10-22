Niagara shipping software company takes Certified Living Wage Pledge

Niagara has another Certified Living Wage employer.

Intuitive Shipping employs 12 full time staff members and provides e-commerce tools to help businesses with their shipping needs via software.

CEO and co-founder Sharon Reeds says, "Our company's core values are integrity, education, fairness, stability and knowledge. The choice to become a certified living wage employer is directly in line with our values. We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy where they work, have balance in their life and know that by doing so they can provide for themselves and their families."

The living wage is defined as the amount employees need to be paid to live in an area and still have some money left over to participate in the community.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has calculated the local living wage to be $18.12 per hour, compared to the province's $14.35 per hour.