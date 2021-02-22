Niagara should move to red level next week if nothing drastic happens over next 5 days: Dr. Hirji

Niagara's top doctor thinks the region will move into the red zone of Ontario's reopening framework next week.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB he doesn't expect an announcement to come before Friday.

Hirji says Niagara will most likely be moved to the red level, unless something drastically changes over the next five days.

Niagara is experiencing a significant drop in daily case numbers, with an average of 17 new cases reported over the past week.

Niagara remains in the grey-lockdown zone, which does not allow for indoor dining, or for hair salons and gyms to reopen.

The red level allows for gyms, hair salons, and indoor dining to resume with capacity limits of 10 people.

Outdoor gatherings of no more than 25 people and indoor gatherings of no more than five. Weddings and religious services can resume with 30 per cent indoor capacity and no more than 100 people outdoors.