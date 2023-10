Today will go down in the history books when it comes to the heat.

Environment Canada reporting that it is 28 degrees at the Niagara District Airport this hour, exceeding a 40-year heat record.

Today beats the high temperature for October 3rd, which was set back in 1983, when it hit 26.3 degrees.

We are expecting another sweltering day tomorrow before we settle back into more seasonal temperatures by the weekend.